The three pilots fight for two seats facing 2021, one in Mercedes and another in Renault. Fernando Alonso, with two world championships behind him, or Sebastian Vettel, with four, they could stay out of Formula 1 if it is not Valtteri Bottas, the current runner-up, the one that stays.

Fernando Alonso

The Asturian left Formula 1 in 2018 with the intention of returning in 2021, the date for which a change in regulations was planned that would generate greater equality between pilots and that has finally been delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus. However, its 38 years, Fernando Alonso is facing his last chance to return to Formula 1. Although the Spanish hoped to have more options, after the signing of Carlos Sainz by FerrariEverything seems to indicate that, to return, Renault will do it. Alonso I would not think about it if it is Mercedes who makes him an offer, although it seems complicated that he can be the companion of Hamilton, with which sparks flew when both agreed on McLaren.

Sebastian Vettel

The four-time champion did not hesitate to reject the downward renewal offer that Ferrari presented to him to continue in 2021. Exceeded by Leclerc last season, the options of Sabastian Vettel now go through signing for Mercedes or for saying goodbye to Formula 1 with 32 years. The German team does not rule out this option as Totto Wolf recently recognized: “Signing Vettel is not nonsense, you have to think about it at least“

Valtteri Bottas

And it is that Bottas, despite being the current runner-up, nobody assures him to continue in Mercedes beyond this season. Aware of this, the Finnish driver has offered to Renault for 2021. To renew for Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas would leave Formula 1 out Sebastian Vettel and to sign for Renault would leave no options of returning to the great circus to Fernando Alonso. Which of these three drivers will ultimately be the loser?