One Killed, One Injured in Tennessee High School Shooting

15 minutes. At least one man died on Monday and an agent was injured in a shooting at a high school in the town of Knoxville, in the state of Tennessee (USA), authorities said.

In a statement, the police explained that at about 3:15 p.m. local time they went to the Austin-East Magnet High School for a shooting.

According to the preliminary data of the investigation, the authorities went to the place due to the information that there was an armed individual in the educational center, who opened fire when the agents approached, which caused injuries to one of the members of the order.

The note adds that a man, who did not identify, lost his life in this event. While another was detained pending the completion of the investigations.

The wounded policeman was taken to a hospital without fear for his life.

Limited measures

Previously, local media, such as Knox.news, had indicated that there was an arrest and a police officer among the victims.

The United States has experienced a series of shootings in recent weeks that have led President Joe Biden to announce measures. He also demanded that Congress stop tolerating a problem that he has described as an “international shame.”

According to data provided by Biden four days ago, 106 people die from firearms every day in the United States. In addition, every month there are 53 femicides committed with pistols and armed violence “impacts the black and Latino population much more.”