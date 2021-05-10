One Killed in Shooting at USCIS Orlando Office

At least one person was killed in a shooting at a Citizenship and Immigration Services office (USCIS) in Orlando, Florida, this Monday.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed, but it is indicated that he was detained after the attack that occurred around 10:15 am, according to local reports.

“We can confirm that a suspected person in this investigation is in the custody of the OPD”, indicated the authority. “We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

The situation is reported under control, but the Police indicated that there is an ongoing investigation, but it does not indicate if there are other people injured.

“The OPD is investigating a shooting … There is a strong police presence in the area … soon more information”, indicated the authority on Twitter.

The USCIS building is in a multi-property complex in the 5400 block of Semoran Boulevard, north of Hoffner Avenue, it said.

UPDATE # 2: We can confirm that a suspect in this investigation is now in OPD’s custody. We will continue to provide you with more information as it becomes available. – Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 10, 2021

An official position was requested from USCIS, but so far there has been a response.