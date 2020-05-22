Updated: 05/21/2020 10: 27h

One in two fathers and mothers have purchased a device, during confinement, for their children’s online classes (49%), for work (29%) or for digital entertainment (20%). This is one of the main conclusions of the study «The impact of screens on family life during confinement », carried out by www.empantallados.com and GAD3, with the support of the European Commission, for which online interviews were conducted with a representative sample of parents with children under 18 years of age.

The study aims to provide an x-ray of the impact of technology on Spanish homes during confinement, collected in seven keys:

1. Increase the use of screens, during confinement

Digital entertainment for minors has increased considerably: from Monday to Friday, the youngest use them daily for almost four hours, 76% more than before confinement. On the weekend, the average is five hours a day, which represents an increase of 33%. Three out of four parents acknowledge that screens have been an opportunity to entertain children while they work.

Two out of three families (67%) affirm that the benefits derived from the use of screens in the family environment have been greater than the risks.

2. The positive experience of teleworking to reconcile

56% of fathers and mothers have teleworked during confinement. Of these, eight out of ten consider the experience positive, and affirm that it has facilitated their role as parents. 80% believe that, after the health crisis, this type of work will grow.

Regarding family relationships, most of the interviewees (59%) think that they are much more attached to their children than before the beginning of the confinement. And 45% affirm that it has helped them to be closer to their partner.

3. Improves the perception of technology in homes

85% of parents recognize that screens have created new opportunities to do things with their children, such as watching movies or playing together. More than 75% affirm that they represent a window to the outside: thanks to the devices, there is greater communication with family and friends. And 50% emphasize that technology has created new channels of solidarity in their immediate environment.

4. Conflicts caused by screens during quarantine

However, poorly used, screens also have risks. One in two parents thinks that these have contributed at some point to the isolation of each family member. 25% believe that technology has increased conflict with children. And four out of ten parents think they need to create disconnection habits.

5. Fake news emerges as a topic of family conversation

67% of parents say that this time has been an opportunity to talk to their children about how to make healthy use of screens. More than 80% of parents of teenage children claim to have talked to them about hoaxes and fake news. And 30% have discovered, during this time, their children’s habits with the screens they did not know.

Regarding rules of use, two out of three parents have kept the ones they had before confinement. And 30% admit to having introduced new rules, more supervising what their children do with the screens. Only 4% state that they have completely eliminated them during this time. Parents’ knowledge of what their children do on the internet has gone from 67% to 80%.

6. Risks and concerns in digital education

Relationships with strangers, access to inappropriate content and cyberbullying are the dangers that parents are most concerned about. Regarding the effects of improper use of technology, the loss of eye health and insomnia are the elements that cause them the most concern.

7. Education after COVID-19

Most families consider that this crisis will provoke changes in the school. Six out of ten parents (59%) have improved their opinion about online education. 85% believe that, from now on, greater use will be made of technology in the school environment. 77% consider that it will lead to an update of the teaching staff.

This study aims to provide an x-ray of the impact of technology on Spanish homes during confinement. It is completed with the opinion of experts and with recommendations from Empantallados about a healthy and responsible use of the screens.

