Notimex.- Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who completed the Covid-19 treatment, asked incredulous Russians for the danger of the disease to pay more attention to the information after it was learned that a third of the country’s population considers it a invention.

A survey of the capital’s Higher School of Economics showed that 32.8% of interviewees affirmed that the danger of the Covid-19 is exaggerated or even considers it an invention.

Given these results, the presidential spokesman said that it is a result that comes from the “lack of will, to read, to see how many people are sick.”

“In this case, I just want to want a more attentive attitude to all the information, more confidence. This thing is real, “emphasized who on the past 12 of this month announced that he had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and had developed the disease, the Russian agency Itar Tass reported.

Several cabinet officials of President Vladimir Putin have contracted the disease, such as Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin or the ministers of Construction and Culture, Vladimir lakushev and Olga Liubimova, respectively.

In the past 24 hours, 8,371 new cases of the disease were diagnosed throughout the country, bringing the total number of infected to 379,051.

The survey released by the Russian media group RBC on Thursday also shows that the behavior of Russians who minimize the disease is different from that adopted by those who recognize its severity.

Of those who doubt the condition, 43% visit family members and more than half go for a walk, and three-quarters of skeptics are convinced that the isolation regime was unnecessary.