One in three novice investors since the outbreak of the pandemic in Spain is under 25 years old

Statistic after statistic agrees that the number of first-time investors has multiplied for just over a year. The pandemic has prompted many, especially young people, to venture into the markets for the first time with their savings. In Spain, one in three novice investors has between 18 and 24 years old.

If new investors between the ages of 25 and 34 are also added, 54% of the total of this group is reached, according to a study published Tuesday by the eToro broker. The platform ensures that 17% of its current users in Spain have arrived during the Covid-19 pandemic, a more than significant percentage.

The young profile of most of these new users means that for Spaniards the access to markets through online platforms and directly from mobile. This is done by 62% of the population that currently has investment positions in their portfolio compared to the 27% who continue to go to their benchmark bank.

In any case, the study makes it clear that the pandemic and its economic consequences have had a direct impact on the way Spaniards manage their personal finances. So much so that 72% of citizens claim to have changed their way of understanding and managing their savings and investments.

In this chapter, it is worth mentioning what have been the main reasons that have led newbies to make the jump to the markets. Although there is no major reason, the one that is repeated the most is having detected investment opportunities, as it is the reason indicated in 41% of the cases.

Fear of losing income

Afterwards, the interest in learning about financial markets (34%), the fear of losing the main source of income (28%) and the existence of additional savings (24%) as a consequence of the confinement were other arguments. In addition, as in many other things, the ‘contagion effect’, because 17% of new Spaniards started to invest once other people around them had started to do so.

“In the last 18 months, a confluence of circumstances has led to an increase in the participation of retail investors in the financial markets,” explained Tali Salomon, eToro’s regional director for Iberia and Latin America. In your opinion, zero and negative interest rates strongly influenced, the acceleration of digital transformation and “the reduction of entry barriers through fractional shares and investment in shares without commissions.”

However, it is not a one-day flower. The study carried out by the broker indicates that 46% now have more money invested than when they started to take positions. Likewise, 41% claim to maintain an open position similar to that of its beginning, while only 13% say they have less money invested than when it was released.

This scenario is consistent with the six main objectives indicated by the investors surveyed: to be secure in the long term (46%), to supplement their usual income (41%), outperform your savings accounts (31%), generate capital for a future payment (23%), achieve financial independence (14%) and be able to retire (6%).

Stocks and cryptocurrencies

Although this new batch of investors has come at a time when some alternative assets have enjoyed a strong boom, stocks remain the preferred asset of Spaniards to invest (45%).

Even mutual funds outperform burgeoning cryptocurrencies with rates of 41% and 37%, respectively. The bonds (13%) and other investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETF) and contracts for difference (CFD) stay away at 12% and 3% relative weight.

Regarding the sectors that have captured the interest of these retail investors over the last few months, renewable energies (42%), tourism (41%), electric vehicles (32%), industry stand out. videogames (28%) and pharmaceuticals and health (27%). Afterwards, tech giants (24%), the real estate sector (23%), retail distribution (17%) and the nascent space travel segment (16%).

More gains than losses

However, they still need to improve their investing judgment. More if one takes into account that the search for the ‘hit’ is still a classic, according to other studies. In this sense, 46% of those surveyed indicate that in the last 12 months it has achieved a profitability of between 0% and 5%.

Only 14% claim to have achieved double-digit returns, although that is much more than the 7% who acknowledge having incurred losses.

