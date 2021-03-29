One in three domestic workers in Spain is poor, according to an Oxfam Intermón report

Oxfam Intermón denounces that 32.5% of domestic workers live below the poverty line in Spain, and that the situation is especially complicated for one in six, in severe poverty, who they survive on less than 16 euros a day.

On the International Day of Domestic Workers, the NGO regrets that employers are not paying contributions 36% of household work and therefore it is being provided in the underground economy, “which would be equivalent to 2,600 million euros in salaries and 820 million euros that Social Security is losing”.

“The group of domestic and care workers is one of the hardest hit by precariousness and poverty in the labor market of our country “, says Oxfam in the report Essentials and without rights, which it launches this Tuesday.

Of the more than 550,000 women According to their estimates, those who work in household jobs exceed 32% of those who live below the poverty line, compared to 12% of all salaried people.

Worse during the pandemic

With the pandemic, this situation has worsened: in the first wave, three jobs for domestic workers were destroyed for every one in the market as a whole. A) Yes, 8.3% of the work of this group was lost, versus 2.6% of the total.

“A year ago, when for a few weeks everything stopped, the only thing that did not stop was the care work; despite its essential work and with incalculable value for our society to move forward, they do not have legally recognized the same rights than the rest of the salaried people “, denounces the person in charge of public policies of Oxfam Intermón, Liliana Marcos.

“They lack essential labor rights such as unemployment benefit, collective bargaining or dismissal protection, as well as prevention of occupational hazards,” he recalls.

Oxfam Intermón asks that at the time of strengthen the dependency system domestic workers are taken into account and their rights are equated with those of other wage earners.

A system dependent on “cheap workers”

“Some 85,000 are dedicated to taking care of dependent people because the public system does not arrive”, due to the underinvestment in the care for dependents and long-term care. If they go to work within the dependency system, the number of women working in home care would increase by 47%, quantifies.

For Liliana Marcos, “the dependency system rests on a mattress of cheap workers.”

The vulnerability of many workers it causes that the few rights that they have recognized are not even fulfilled.

María, a 54-year-old Galician and now unemployed, explains to Oxfam that with the crisis working conditions have worsened: “It’s always worse. They abuse more. Now I’m out of work and I ask around: all jobs are without insurance, without a contract, even in childcare. If you want, fine and if not, they tell you: well, look, there are many women like that. “

More in Madrid, less in the Canary Islands and Extremadura

In Spain, 5% of all female workers are domestic workers, but with large differences between regions. In the Community of Madrid they represent 7.5% of all female workers, while in the Canary Islands or Extremadura they are 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively.

The report explains that household employment continues to be considered as a “refuge sector” for Spanish female employees in regions with less economic dynamism, although more than half are foreign workers.

Of these, one in four – some 70,000 workers – are in irregular situation.

“We are not slaves”

This is the case of Jessica Guzmán, a 53-year-old Chilean, 15 years working as an intern: “Society must understand that interns exist in every portal, in every house, and there is a great debt to us. Although we have need, we are not slaves, we are workers and we ask for the same rights, “she says.

According to Oxfam, three million households (16.2% of families) had expenses on housework and care in 2019 and 7,247 million euros were allocated to the payment of salaries and social security.

“In countries where there is greater investment in public services, the number of domestic workers is plummeting and that of social services employees is rising sharply. The figures speak for themselves: 28% of domestic workers across the EU are in our country “, investigation concludes.