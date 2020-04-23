More than 4.4 million laid off workers applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week, as staff cuts intensify in an economy that remains nearly closed, the government reported Thursday.

AP –

With the new figure, around 26 million people have requested help by unemployment in the five weeks since the epidemic of coronavirus, which forced millions of employers to stop their activities.

About one in six workers americans has lost his job since mid-March, the worst series of layoffs on record. Economists have predicted that the rate of unemployment by April it could be as high as 20%.

The enormous loss of jobs has sunk the economy American in its worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Some economists predict that GDP will contract twice as much as during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

The economic hardships caused by the coronavirus They have sparked protests in some American states, demanding that business be resumed. Some governors have been relaxing the restrictions despite expert warnings that this could lead to a rebound in the pandemic. Georgia will allow gyms, hair salons, and bowling alleys to run as of Friday. Texas has reopened its state parks.

However, even those reopens will not have much impact on the job, especially at times when americans they are reluctant to leave their homes. Most Americans prefer to abide by confinement recommendations and believe that lifting social distancing measures now would be a mistake.

Imminent bankruptcy of microenterprises

In addition to this, another wave of layoffs may emerge soon, due to the impending bankruptcy of thousands of small businesses that have unsuccessfully borrowed from the federal government.

The total number of people who are already receiving public assistance by unemployment It has reached a record figure of 16 million, surpassing the previous peak of 12 million reached in 2010 when the Great Recession gave way. Even those 16 million are barely the ones who have managed to get through the red tape – whether by phone or online to get approval to receive benefits – and are receiving the checks.

In many states, the unemployed have had difficulty complying with the required paperwork. Among them are millions of self-employed, independent, contractors and self-employed, who are eligible for these benefits for the first time.

“This has been a devastating blow to many families and small businesses,” said Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota. “It is something beyond their control and for which they have no fault.”

Virtually all sectors of the economy have been affected by sudden and massive layoffs. Experts estimate that hotels and restaurants have been hit hardest, losing some four million jobs since February 15. That equates to almost a third of the entire workforce in that sector.