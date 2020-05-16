One in four restaurants in the US will not reopen, according to OpenTable. Perhaps your favorite restaurant, despite adapting to take-out orders due to the coronavirus crisis, will never reopen, says a study by the OpenTable reservation platform.

Miami Mundo / The NY Newspaper

Steve Hafner, CEO of Booking Holdings OpenTable and travel site Kayak, told Bloomberg that one in four restaurants will not survive.

Due to the pandemic, bookings on OpenTable services fell 95% percent on May 13, relative to the same period a year ago.

The National Restaurant Association said in a statement that its members lost about $ 30 billion in March and $ 50 billion in April due to measures taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only in the last few weeks have several restaurants announced that they will not open again, among them is the chain of Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes, Jen’s Grill that closes in Chicago after six decades of service, as reported by the Chicago Eater.

For his part Ristorant Franchino, who has been offering his services for 32 years in the San Francisco, California area, announced its closure. Although most restaurants remain closed, states like Georgia and Florida reopened. In the latter state, gradual opening began on May 4, but the restaurants operate with only a quarter of their capacity.

Newspaper headlines on Thursday showed photos of people filling Wisconsin bars and restaurants after the state Supreme Court reversed orders to stay home.

The company’s data shows that customers in states like Arizona and Texas are willing to go out to dinner, but the numbers still remain below those recorded last year. The platform showed that it had zero reservations since last March 21, but it was until May 13 that the first reservations were registered.

But there are also places where, although the authorities allow it, the restaurants have not opened their doors.

OpenTable has surveyed some 20,000 of the 60,000 restaurants it works with to produce its latest report on the state of the restaurant industry.

The platform has waived subscription fees and costs for restaurants and on Thursday opened a site for bars and wineries that must comply with capacity controls and distancing rules to offer their products.