one in four Europeans say they do not plan to get vaccinated

It is not easy to understand, but it is what it is. And it is not good. Because the fact that one in four European inhabitants (27%) are not willing to be vaccinated would leave the rest of us in a clear situation of risk.

These are the data of a study carried out by Eurofound, (European foundation for the improvement of living and working conditions) with the answers of almost 47,000 people.

The fieldwork of the survey, which has been carried out electronically and in continental space, took place in the months of February and March of this year.

Are social networks anti-vaccines?

Perhaps social networks do not have specific criteria, but their users do have an increasingly specific profile.

And perhaps that is why the most striking thing about this survey is that, as the experts have always warned, the people who are informed through social networks are the least willing to be vaccinated, and the most widely believed conspiracy theories.

The evidence goes to the point that the survey considers that the time spent on social networks is the main influence for not getting the vaccine.

And no less than 40% of people who use social networks as their main source of news have declared that they do not plan to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Eurofound, which is an EU tripartite body, whose mission is to provide knowledge to assist in the development of better social, employment and work-related policies, published this study yesterday which should encourage important communication steps regarding vaccines and their importance for both health and solidarity.

The risk found by the survey that many millions of people will refuse to be vaccinated when their countries summon them, it will multiply infections and trigger the number of mutations, with the enormous risk that this can mean.

Bulgaria, the most anti-vaccine

Of the more than 47,000 people surveyed by Eurofound across the EU, no less than 27% answered that it was ‘quite unlikely or very unlikely’ that they were going to get vaccinated.

Analyzed by sex, men turned out to be a bit more skeptical about vaccines (29%) than women (25%).

Regarding the positive responses, to count the real intention to get vaccinated we will only count the people who answered that it was “quite probable or very probable” that they came to get the puncture.

And in this section, geographic differences are observed in the survey that are at least very curious:

The first is that there is a clear division in Europe between respondents from the east and the west.

Western Europe:

• In all western member states the actual intention to get vaccinated was above 60%, except in France (48.7%) and Austria (56.8%).

• In Germany, the figure was just over 61%.

• The Nordic and Mediterranean countries had higher rates, with Ireland (86.5%), Denmark (86.1%) and Malta (84%) topping the list.

• Spain, Portugal, Sweden and Finland also recorded rates above 80%.

Eastern Europe:

• There was a much lower rate of people who had decided to go to get the vaccine, in the eastern countries.

• The most favorable to the vaccine has been Romania, with 59%

• The one that is least clear about it is Bulgaria, where only 33% are determined to get vaccinated. And what is worse, no less than 60% declare that it is quite unlikely or very unlikely that they will get the vaccine.

Mistrust according to how they are reported

One of the issues that has made their influence clear, or at least their relationship when deciding on vaccines are social networks and the means that respondents use to stay informed.

The proportion of people who they are unlikely to get vaccinated rises to 40% among those who use social media as your main source of news.

However, of the people who use to inform themselves traditional medialike the press, radio and television, only about 18% they were skeptical about vaccines.

And as for age, curiously the range that was most distrustful of vaccines was formed by people between 35 and 49 years old. Above both the old and the young.

By level of training, students, employed persons, and retirees were less reluctant to get vaccinated than average.

In contrast, unemployed people and people with a long-term illness were more suspicious.

Surprisingly, students are the least skeptical group of all.

Conclusions

Eurofound’s senior research director, Daphne Ahrendt, said that in view of these results, even more necessary and urgent a clear communication strategy on the importance of vaccination and safety of vaccines.

– «Vaccines play a crucial role in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. And unfortunately these findings reflect that we are getting it wrong and we are not being able to provide clear and persuasive communication regarding the efficacy and safety of vaccines.

In addition, he added two important messages:

1. «Trust in vaccines is related to trust in institutionsAnd these data are an unquestionable problem primarily for policy makers. ‘

2. For them fundamentally but also for others, because as a society we all have a collective responsibility to ensure that we communicate and publish accurate and robust information about the safety and importance of vaccines. “