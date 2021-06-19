One in every 100 deaths in the world is by suicide

Unfortunately, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, according to data provided According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is and continues to be suicide.

In the report published this Thursday and entitled “Suicide worldwide in 2019”, it is explained that suicide it is the fourth leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29, after traffic accidents, tuberculosis and interpersonal violence, and the pandemic has increased risk factors.

“Paying attention to suicide prevention is even more important now, after many months living with the COVID-19 pandemic,” warned WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Tedros explained that many of the risk factors for suicide, such as job loss, financial stress, or social isolation, They are still very present although the numbers of those infected with coronavirus are decreasing on the planet.

For this reason, the WHO today shared certain guidelines to help countries improve suicide prevention, with special attention to young people, since half of mental health disorders manifest before the age of 14.

Despite the fact that each year more people lose their lives to suicide than to HIV, malaria or breast cancer, or even wars and homicides, currently only 38 countries have a national suicide prevention strategy.

In its recommendations, the WHO included restricting access to firearms, reducing the number of tablets in medicine boxes, installing barriers at jump points and banning the use of the most dangerous pesticides.

In addition, the Geneva-based organization advised the media to counter suicide news with reports on the recovery of people with mental illness.

According to the WHO, news about suicide can cause a boosting effect by imitation, especially if it refers to a famous person or describes the method by which he took his own life.

Although suicide rates decreased by 36% from 2000 to 2019, In this last year, more than 700,000 people committed suicide, that is, one in every 100 deaths, a still very high amount.

According to WHO data, more than twice as many men commit suicide as women, with male rates being higher in high-income countries and female rates in low- and middle-income nations.

By region, the rates for Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia were higher than the world average, while the lowest was recorded in the Eastern Mediterranean, WHO reported.

You are interested in:

Japan: Suicide deaths in October are higher than coronavirus in all of 2020

“The satisfaction of saving a life is paramount”: the diver who has prevented more than 100 suicides