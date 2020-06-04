Israel Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. twenty-one

The contraction of economic activity in the United States during the first quarter of the year, which worsened during the second quarter, caused that one in four Mexican migrants with employment in April 2019 no longer had it in the same month of 2020, which led to the drop in remittances, revealed the Center for Latin American Monetary Studies (Cemla).

Thus, from April 2019 to the same month of 2020, the number of Mexican migrants with employment fell by 1 million 973 thousand 897, which caused the unemployment rate among them to reach 17 percent in the fourth month of this year.

By gender, it was integrated as follows: males, one million 297 thousand 234; women, 676 thousand 663. In this way, in relative terms, it was practically the same: 26.1 and 25.9 percent, respectively.

A study prepared by Jesús Cervantes González, manager of Economic Statistics and coordinator of the Cemla Remittances Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Cindy Sánchez Ricardo, economist at the center, predicts that this weakness in employment will continue in the following months. It will cover both Mexican and female workers, and will be generalized in the different sectors of economic activity.

He explains that the unemployment rate of Mexican migrant workers reported successive increases since the beginning of the year and in April reached 17 percent, which exceeded the highest levels recorded in the 2009 financial crisis – around 13 percent – and The contraction of employment was generalized in the different sectors, but it was more pronounced in absolute terms in those of food, lodging, recreation and industry.

It details: in food, lodging and recreation, 521,875 occupations; construction, 376 thousand 770; administration services, 231 thousand 143; manufactures, 225 thousand 857; health, social assistance and educational services, 190 thousand 28. In all cases, less.

Other sectors affected were: commerce, 190 thousand 28 fewer positions; transportation, storage and public services, 112 thousand 256; agriculture and mining, 104 thousand 721; services in homes, 87 thousand 302, and finances, insurances, real estate and computer science, 44 thousand 991.

Other services and public administration increased 47 thousand 970 jobs.

The analysis, framed in the activities of the Remittances and Financial Inclusion Program, carried out by Cemla and the IDB Lab –an agency of the Inter-American Development Bank–, details that, in percentage terms, the largest annual drop in occupations was 61.3 percent and was presented in the services that Mexican migrants provide in homes.

In the current year, in the United States, the increase in the unemployment rate has been greater among workers with lower levels of education.

In April, the annual fall in employment was 3.6 percent among graduate and postgraduate employees, but it was accentuated among those with lower levels of schooling, resulting in 20.6 percent in those with complete upper secondary education, and the decrease it reached 28.3 percent in the case of workers with incomplete upper secondary education or less.

.