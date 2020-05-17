This Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II, canonized by Jorge Bergoglio in 2014

The Catholic world will celebrate on May 18 the centenary of the birth in 1920 in Wadowice, a small town in southern Poland, within a humble family of Karol Wojtyla, who would become the first Pope not Italian, with numerous records in his long pontificate.

The Vatican newspaper “Osservatore Romano” today dedicates a special number of several pages to the life of Saint Juan Pablo II. On the digital cover of the newspaper, which has been discontinued due to the pandemic, you can see the photo of the Polish pope and a thought by Francis asking for his intercession.

Cover of the Roman Osservatore with John Paul II. Photo of L’Osservatore Romano

Remembering the centenary of the birth of Saint John Paul II, we turn to him to ask for his intercession: Intercede so that we always remain faithful to the Gospel. Intercede so that we know how to open the doors to Christ (…) Intercede so that we know how to respond to the needs of our suffering brothers, ”it reads.

Also Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, retired since last February 2013, wrote a letter to mark the centenary of the Pope with whom he shared many years of work in the Curia.

Benedict XVI, 93, was at Wojtila’s side for almost the entire pontificate, having been in charge of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith since 1981

“When Cardinal Wojtyla was elected successor to Saint Peter on October 16, 1978, the Church was in a desperate situation,” recalls the German pontiff in his letter.

The Pope Emeritus adds “the task that surpassed human forces awaited the new Pope. However, from the first moment, John Paul II awoke a new enthusiasm for Christ and his Church. First he did it with the cry of the sermon at the beginning of his pontificate: Do not be afraid! Open, yes, open wide the doors to Christ! This tone finally determined his entire pontificate and made him a renewed liberator of the Church ”.

Francis will celebrate a special mass on Monday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Polish pontiff from the chapel of the tomb of the saint located in the Vatican Basilica.

The mass will serve as a tribute to Karol Wojtila, pope from October 16, 1978 until his death on April 2, 2005, and canonized by Jorge Bergoglio in 2014.

He had the third longest pontificate in the history of the Catholic Church, almost 27 years old (1978-2005), beatified 1,340 people and canonized 483 saints, in addition to making 104 trips in which he visited 129 countries.

On May 13, 1981, two bullets fired by the Turkish Ali Mehmet Agca seriously wounded the pope as he greeted the faithful from the popemobile during the general audience in St. Peter’s Square and later the terrorist was pardoned by the pontiff, who visited in prison.

In these days, the documentary “Wojtyla: The investigation” by the Spanish journalist José María Zavala has been published, a tape that gathers never-before-known moments in the life of John Paul II and a pontificate in the middle of the Cold War, the end of the Soviet Union and the fall of the Berlin Wall and the various conspiracies to end his life.

The postulator of the cause of canonization of the pontiff, the Polish priest Slawomir Oder, is also in charge of the process to beatify the parents of the Polish pope that is advancing these days, as he advanced this week in a videoconference with journalists.

Oder assured regarding one of the biggest controversies of the Wojtyla pontificate: the lack of a strong hand regarding pedophile priests and especially the case of the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, the Mexican Marcial Maciel, that “nothing was found that could hinder the cause of John Paul II ”and that the Polish pope“ never covered up pedophile priests ”.

Oder revealed that after the attack, the pope maintained a great friendship with the doctors and that when one died, “he went to the family’s house to pray in front of the coffin and comfort the widow and her children.” It was as Francis now requests “a true shepherd with the smell of a sheep,” said the Polish priest.

With information from EFE