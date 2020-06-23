Volkswagen de México reported that about 2 percent of the workers at its owner in Puebla tested positive for COVID-19, but they are asymptomatic

Volkswagen of Mexico reported that after the application of rapid tests of coronavirus COVID-19 To its personnel in its assembly plant in Puebla, prior to the start of activities, almost two percent of the workers showed an active presence of the virus, although they are asymptomatic.

More than 98 percent of the workforce is free from the active presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus; almost the remaining 2 percent show active presence of the virus but are asymptomatic, “the company said in a statement.

The amount would equal 100 employees, The . agency reported, after learning that the total number of employees at the plant amounts to 11,364.

He added that the workers who tested positive for coronavirus were channeled to a protocol of home receipt for 14 days, during which they will be monitored to know the evolution of their health condition.

The company explained that since Tuesday, June 16, it has strengthened its response capacity to the COVID-19 emergency, so you have applied rapid tests the staff who have been out of the plant since last March 30 and who gradually join their work.

Volkswagen de México indicated that these tests are intended to identify the presence of specific antibodies against the virus.

The effectiveness of the test lies in the fact that it has a specificity and sensitivity of over 90 percent, which is interpreted as the ability to identify healthy individuals and virus carriers, respectively, allowing COVID-19-free personnel to be incorporated into their activities. “, Indicated.

The company stressed that activities at the plant will continue to focus on training and preparation with a view to starting manufacture, in addition to offering employees a workplace that avoids as much as possible COVID-19 presence.

The responsibility of maintaining it in these conditions belongs to the entire work team, responsibly following prevention and hygiene measures not only during the workday but also in their personal lives, “he concluded.

Volkswagen of Mexico reported that the workers at its Puebla plant would return on Tuesday, June 16, to carry out preparatory actions, in the face of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The shipowner indicated that it coincided with Miguel Barbosa Huertagovernor of PueblaAbout starting fully with production in the automotive industry in the state would be an “irresponsible act”.

