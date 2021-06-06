One hundred SSC police officers guard the IECM

MEXICO CITY.

As part of the security actions implemented by the government of Mexico City for the election day of June 6, around 100 elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security guard the facilities of the Capital Electoral Institute located in the Tlalpan mayor’s office.

The uniformed men remain outside the electoral body, vigilant in the area.

It was also indicated that a similar number of police officers are in the vicinity of the National Electoral Institute (INE), in addition to that more than 18 thousand police officers were deployed in the 16 municipalities.

It was also reported that in each of the 13,175 polling stations at least one patrol is maintained with its elements abroad to safeguard the integrity of the voters.