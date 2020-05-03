The state government reported that 100 companies will resume activities on Monday. They are essential or providers. Approx. 40 thousand workers

Baja California, will open companies

Regeneration, May 2, 2020. An average of more than 40 thousand workers from a hundred companies that had closed by their own decision, in the face of the CovidD-19 pandemic, will be able to return to their posts in the coming days.

This once the State Government authorized its reopening, said the secretary of Sustainable Economy and Tourism (SEST), Lic. Mario Escobedo Carignan.

The above in his participation during the live video transmission led by Governor Jaime Bonilla Valdez ,.

Escobedo said that the resumption of activities is in the plants that proved to be in the classification of “essential ”.

The resumption of activities, It will be in accordance with strict sanitary protocol that includes provision of supplies and protective equipment to prevent contagion.

Secretary Escobedo Carignan explained that determination of the State Government to allow the reopening and reactivation of production in these firms.

The same that derives from an agreed pause to review the characteristics of the assembly of accessories, equipment and products.

Or, the services for which they were established in our entity.

Recall that some companies were suspended by state authorities and others stopped operations by their own decision, as they were not considered essential, he said. The Voice of the Border.

However, after an analysis of those companies that closed by their own decision, we found that they are suppliers of companies that are essential.

He pointed out that “to date, there are 100 companies that will be able to resume operations and together they provide a work universe of 100,000 jobs ».

However, he specified that less than 40% will return to work normally.

He gave that the other 60% of the staff plant, stay home at full salary.

This, as the federal government has specified, “so as not to affect the economy of their respective families.”

“Criminal decision” the reopening of maquiladoras in Baja California

Villagers and maquila workers request the intervention of the federal government to prevent more infections and the health system to collapse.

Photo: The Sun of Hermosillo.

Regeneration, May 1, 2020. Activists and workers’ representatives protested at the Civic Center of Mexicali, for what they consider to be a “criminal decision” by the Baja California government. Since it has authorized the reopening of maquiladoras in the critical phase of the pandemic.

Likewise, they request the intervention of the Federal Government to carry out sanitary filters on the border with California before the virus spreads and collapses the state health system.

Carlos Maya Quevedo, leader of the Single Union of Workers of ISSSTECALI, pointed out that the hospital system is about to collapse.

Baja California is in the critical phase of the pandemic and at the national level it is in the first places of deaths and infections.

Likewise, workers and the general population accuse employers of resisting letting their workers respect quarantine, despite finding ourselves at the worst point of the pandemic.