one flows into a wall and the other two into an orchard

Of uncertain usefulness except for taking a photo, they have become the most popular pedestrian crossings in Murcia. All three have been repainted on Esperanza Street, but none leads to a passable site. “They don’t make any sense,” says a young woman.

“Then how are people going to pass? “asks a young woman. Two lead into a fenced garden and whoever walks through the third will collide with the house of Pascual, a neighbor of the town.

“I was going to ask Pascual the other day if he was going to open a street in the middle of his house,” another woman joked. The neighbors have preferred to laugh it off, as also happened with the inordinate size of the 40 meter wide pedestrian crossing in Cangas do Morrazo. “They are spending money on things that do not work,” criticized a young woman.

Also in Pontevedra, upon reaching Catoira we find overwhelming signs. “It’s a shame. A village with 400 inhabitants and there are 120 signs“confirmed a neighbor.

Ghost highways, wagons leading to nowhere and other nonsense that we can find throughout our country, have been built without reflecting on their usefulness.

Other examples of this type of error can be seen in electric poles that have been placed in the middle of pedestrian crossings and even roundabouts, invading the lanes through which the vehicles circulate.

Murcia is different !! Zebra crossings lead nowhere. Very good simile of what happens in Murcia !! We only need Ayuso, hahaha pic.twitter.com/KSRQwm5Mgh – Carlos Tallón (@CTalln) June 2, 2021

Murcia, two zebra crossings, one leading to a wall and another to an orchard without a sidewalk, they have been running since 2007. THEY HAVE JUST BEEN REPAINTED. Casper is grateful to you, he will be able to cross the wall safely. pic.twitter.com/Hh42aTXQZK – Abichu (@AbichuEZ) June 2, 2021