One Direction was one of the most popular pop groups worldwide during the first half of the 2010s. Born in the British ‘X Factor’ program, the boy band formed by Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson managed to sell more than 50 million records and cause real fury among teenage audiences before announcing their separation in 2016, shortly after Zayn Malik’s withdrawn sound from the set.

And for days, the rumors about a special reunion of the band to commemorate their tenth anniversary (The exact date would be July 23, the same one in which the five artists joined the musical talent show ten years ago) have not stopped gaining strength. It would be a meeting that would see the dreams of thousands of his fans come true, who have long been energetically calling for the band to return. And while it is still not entirely clear exactly how this would be done, it seems that the group’s return project is a confirmed reality.

Speaking to The Sun last week, Liam Payne confirmed that he has been in constant communication with Styles, Horan and Tomlinson lately. and revealed that “there are a number of different things we’re working on to try to make happen.” In addition, the medium Page Six assured yesterday that the option to release a special single was on the tableAlthough the possibility of touring was ruled out.

But in addition, there are other details that are raising the enthusiasm of the fans. And it is that, although the mention of Malik was directly avoided by Payne During his talk with The Sun, a number of clues seem to indicate that the Pakistani singer would also be involved in the reunion. The most significant of them is the fact that the other members of the group have followed him again on social networks this weekend (the general ‘unfollow’ was a direct consequence of Malik’s announcement to leave the band in the middle of one of the formation’s world tours, five years ago). AND also the official profile of the band has done it.

But this is not the only good news regarding reconciliation: Malik no longer appears in Google search as ‘ex-member’ of One Direction, something that did happen until a few days. For the rest, and as a reinforcement of the idea of ​​reunion, One Direction albums are again available on Apple Music, and the band’s website is back online. So it can be legitimately said that the fans of the group already have ‘permission’ to feed their enthusiasm to the fullest by listening to the voices of the five members of the band in the very near future.