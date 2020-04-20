The fundamental reason has been that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have followed both the official account of the ‘boy band’ and that of their former partner Zayn Malik, the first to leave the ranks of training in March 2015.

The theme gained strength after a live broadcast by Liam, in which he assured that most of them are in London, so “We are trying to organize our first group FaceTime with the guys so far.”

🎥 @ LiamPayne talking about FaceTiming @NiallOfficial today and trying to organize the first group FaceTime – on IG live 19/4 pic.twitter.com/1OOUqAuMCV – The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) April 19, 2020

The singer, however, he would have implied that Zayn would not be there, when he told his interlocutor that he could replace that member and join the band.

L @ ​​LiamPayne talking about getting told off by @Louis_Tomlinson in the group chat for revealing too much about the One Direction reunion – via IG Live 19/4 pic.twitter.com/7rpK3eZBrN – The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) April 19, 2020

Officially, July 23, 2010 is the date of the founding of One Direction, whose members had submitted to participate individually in the British talent contest ‘The X-Factor’ and ended up forming a quintet advised by the music guru. Simon Cowell.

After signing a millionaire record deal with their label, Syco Records, and finishing that edition of the television contest in third place, the new ‘boy band’ debuted on the market with the album ‘Up All Night’ (2011), which they followed with great success ‘Take Me Home’ (2012), ‘Midnight Memories’ (2013), ‘Four’ (2014) and ‘Made in the AM’ (2015).

One Direction became the revelation of the moment, even in the USA. USA, where it was the first band that managed to place their first four albums at number 1 on the official list.

The number of copies sold in total of all of them is estimated at around 50 million, with special success of ‘Midnight Memories’, which became the best-selling album in the world in 2013 after shipping more than 4 million.

In 2015, however, Zayn Malik’s voluntary departure from the group was announced through a statement, which meant that he cut all his ties with his former colleagues, including on the networks, something that has not yet been taken up publicly. .

In January 2016, after nearly a year in which One Direction’s latest studio album hit the market, as a quartet, it was announced that they were taking an indefinite “break”.

The group’s return began to take shape on the horizon when Payne hinted at that possibility in an interview in 2018, which only a few days later clarified in statements to Efe.

“We work and live together a lot and I don’t want to miss that stage. We were labeled the most successful band boy band ’and the only way we have to be even bigger is to be bigger individually before we go back to being a team of five. That is my dream, ”he said then.

As of April 2020, all the members have published solo works of relative commercial significance, especially highlighting the case of Harry Styles, who has achieved the highest praise with his albums ‘Harry Styles’ (2017) and ‘Fine Line’ (2019).

Two albums have also released both Horan (‘Flicker’, in 2017, and ‘Heartbreak Weather’, in 2020) and Malik (‘Mind of Mine’, 2016, and ‘Icarus Falls’, 2018), while Payne released ‘LP1’ (2019) and Tomlinson, ‘Walls’ (2020).

