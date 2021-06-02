One dead left shooting at Los Angeles fire station

One dead left a shooting at a Los Angeles fire station.

Miami World – AP

A firefighter was killed after a shooting at a small Los Angeles County Fire Department station on Tuesday, according to various media reports.

Police responded to reports of multiple shooting victims shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the county sheriff. The authorities did not provide further information in this regard.

Meanwhile, a house located about 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of the station was on fire, and there was a heavy police presence, but authorities had no details at the moment.

The media reported that a body could be seen outside the burning house and that it could be the person who started shooting at the station. Helicopters were dropping water on the fire.

The Fire Department tweeted that it was a “tragic shooting,” that the agency “is still in the process of gathering information” and that it is cooperating with authorities.

The fire station in the Agua Dulce area, near Santa Clarita, was cordoned off by the police, and patrol cars and ambulances were parked on the street.

Agua Dulce is a rural community of about 3,000 located in the desert of northern Los Angeles County, which is known for its rock formations and scenic views.