One dead in US LGBTQ pride parade after truck hit

A pickup truck driver ran over people participating in an LGBTQ pride parade in South Florida on Saturday, killing at least one man, US media reports said.

It was not immediately clear if it was a deliberate attack.

The incident occurred at the beginning of the LGBTQ parade in the town of Wilton Manors, near Ft. Lauderdale. The driver was arrested.

The truck was lined with floats for the parade, but its driver stepped on the gas and ran over people, Local 10 News said.

At least two men were run over and one was killed, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade, told the station.

The truck had actually targeted the car of a Democratic congresswoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was in a convertible waiting to participate in the rally, but narrowly missed her target, he explained.

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis told Local 10 News.

“It is exactly what it is. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was directed against a specific person. Fortunately they did not reach that person, but unfortunately they did hit two other people.

With information from .