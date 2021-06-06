One dead in a fight, theft of ballot boxes and two detainees in SLP

SAN LUIS POTOSI

The murder of a 19-year-old in an apparent fight for political reasons, the theft of a polling place and two detainees affiliated with the PRD, is the preliminary balance of the electoral day in San Luis Potosí this Sunday.

In the first case, the death of a young man and another who was injured by a firearm was reported, as a result of a confrontation between alleged members of opposition political groups, in the municipality of Xilitla.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that investigative elements were transferred to the southern Huasteca of the entity, to the town of El Jobo, for the investigation and clarification of the facts.

According to the first steps, it was established that, at approximately 2:00 a.m. this Sunday, it was reported that the emergency number 911 received a report of the presence of a dead person, with an injury to firearm in the skull region.

The entity’s prosecutor, Federico Garza, explained that it will be sought to establish whether the fight between the two groups has political motives, to determine if it has an electoral impact with the elections this Sunday.

During the beginning of the investigations, the presence of another man was detected who was injured during the events, with a firearm wound that he himself manipulated.

In this case, the wounded man is hospitalized, under police protection and at the disposal of the Public Ministry, so that he can make a statement in the next few hours, as part of the investigations.

It was indicated that the body of the young man who died in the facts was transferred to the Legislative Medical Service (Semele), so that the law can carry out the autopsy.

Box robbery

Neighbors of the Guanos neighborhood, in this capital of San Luis Potosí, denounced the theft of polling place 808 that was going to be installed in this town for the reception of votes.

The San Luis Potosí Special Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes opened an investigation folder ex officio, for the events that occurred at approximately noon this Sunday.

According to the reports, the booth was going to be installed in the Club de Leones federal school, on Guanos Street, however a group of armed men appeared at the place, who made several detonations before taking the ballot boxes.

According to the FGESLP report, there are the characteristics of two of the vehicles that were used in the flight of the alleged perpetrators.

During the assault and shooting, the authorities indicated that no injured people were reported, and no people were detained,

Representatives arrested

Two polling station representatives and a general representative of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) were detained during a police operation in the municipality of Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, denounced Cristina Gaytán, a state delegate of this organization.

We demand the immediate release of our box rep and RG who were deprived of liberty in the #Soledad #SLP Mpio by alleged elements of the municipal police who intimidate citizens with long weapons, ”Gaytán wrote on his Twitter account.

Until Sunday afternoon, no municipal or state authority had ruled on the alleged arrest of the polling station representatives.

jcs