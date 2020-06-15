Andalusia This Sunday reached 1,432 deaths related to the pandemic of Covid-19 coronavirus, after adding a deceased in 24 hours, according to data released this Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Families, which records a minimum daily decrease in cases confirmed by PRC with four in a day in which hospitalized patients drop to 47, six less than last day, and of them 14 continue in a Intensive Care Unit (ICU), three less than Saturday.

For the twenty-first consecutive day, the data released by the Ministry of Health differs from that provided by the Ministry of Health, which reports three cases confirmed by PCR in the last 24 hours, with five hospitalized in the last six days, period in that does not account for any new income in the ICU and in which a deceased is registered.

In addition to these “discrepancies” in the daily figures, the Ministry and the Ministry continue to record differences in the accumulated data of deceased –1,432 according to the Board and 1,404 according to the Ministry–; cases confirmed by PCR –12,840 according to Health and 12,827 according to Health–; hospitalized patients –6,303 according to the Board and 6,311 according to the Ministry–, and admitted to the ICU –777 according to Health and 789 according to Health–.

According to the data of the Health counseling, Andalusia totals 12,840 cases confirmed by PCR, four in 24 hours and three less than on Saturday, five less than Friday, six less than Thursday, seven less than Wednesday and the same number as the four registered on Tuesday after no add no positives on Monday for the first time since the peak of the pandemic.

Deceased

Andalusia records this Sunday a deceased after two people died on Saturday and on Friday it was the eighth day without Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. This deceased is the seventh of the week, since on Monday no person died from Covid-19, on Tuesday three died, on Wednesday and Friday no one perished from this cause and on Thursday there was a fatality in Andalusia.

For its part, the number of hospitalized reaches 6,303, one more in 24 hours, after two new people entered on Saturday, as well as on Friday, five new patients were registered on Thursday and two on Wednesday after not registering changes in the previous 48. The number of entered in ICU It remains at 777 on Saturday, a day in which a patient was added, after no new admission was registered on Friday and one was added every day on Thursday and Wednesday after not registering changes during the previous four days.

The data that grows the most during the day is again the accumulated number of cured, which reaches 14,611 with a daily increase of five, notably less than 133 on Saturday, 68 on Friday, 83 on Thursday, 110 on Wednesday and 187 on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Andalusian hospitals register 47 admitted patients this Sunday, six less in the last 24 hours, of which 14 are in an ICU, three fewer than on Saturday.