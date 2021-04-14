One dead and two seriously injured in Florida shooting

One man died and two others were seriously injured during a shooting that occurred on Tuesday near a Home Depot store in Hialeah Gardens, in southeastern Florida (USA), authorities said.

The events took place in the parking lot and the vicinity of an establishment, where apparently the deceased man received shot to the head and two others had to be rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, local media reported.

Members of the Hialeah Gardens, Miami-Dade County police and a crew of firefighters showed up at the scene of the incident.

The trigger for the shooting could be, according to several witnesses, an altercation between workers that grew until the attack with weapons was unleashed, reported channel 7 News.

One of the men involved in the shooting was riding a bicycle and the other was wearing a helmet.

Images from the aforementioned channel showed a man lying on the ground near the retail store and covered in yellow plastic.

The Police had not yet carried out no arrest this Tuesday night.