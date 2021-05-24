One dead and two injured after shooting in Miami Dade – Telemundo Miami (51)

A deadly shooting that occurred on the afternoon of this Sunday left a man dead and two people injured in the northwest of Miami, where investigative units of the county police arrived to collect evidence and clarify what happened.

According to police, several patrol cars responded to an alert from the gunfire detection system in the area of ​​Northwest 61st Street and 31st Avenue in Miami-Dade.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three men with apparent gunshot wounds from an alleged shooting that occurred from a vehicle.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that one of the subjects died at the scene and the other two were transferred to the trauma unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital and his health condition is unknown at this time.

Some neighbors who reside near where the shooting occurred said off camera that they managed to see the vehicle that was shooting at the victims before fleeing, other residents of the area do not hide their concern about the frequency of tragic incidents like this.

“It can happen to anyone, even if one sees the police like that but one no longer feels safe … now if I’m going to live with more fear … look at the time this has happened … now live more worried”, acknowledges Diego Sánchez, a resident of the area.

Police are continuing to investigate the motive for this deadly shooting and are alerting anyone with information about what happened to contact the Miami-Dade County Crime Hotline at 305-471 8477.