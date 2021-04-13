One dead and one policeman injured in a shooting inside a school in Knoxville, Tennessee

At least one man died Monday and an officer was injured in a shooting at a Knoxville, Tennessee, school, authorities said.

In a statement, the Police explained that on the 15:15 local time (19:15 GMT time) attended Austin-East Magnet High School for a shooting where an agent was involved.

According to the preliminary data of the investigation, the authorities went to the place due to the information that there was an armed individual in the educational center, who opened fire when the agents approached, which caused injuries to one of the members of the order.

The note adds that a man, who did not identify, lost his life in this event, while another was detained pending the completion of the investigations.

A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree. https://t.co/zmQGzwb6cO – Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Several security agencies gathered at the scene and asked the population to move away from the area. The uniformed officers set up a perimeter at the site and ruled a reunification zone on a baseball field behind the school building.

Carly harrington, a spokesman for the Knox school district, said the school was completely closed as a precaution.

The wounded policeman was taken to a hospital without fear for his life.

Austin-East Magnet High School. (Photo: Google Maps)

The WVLT chain assured that the paramedics who arrived at the site had to be protected by the police officers in order to reach the victims and provide them with first aid.

Superintendent Bob Thomas told KCS that the students were not involved in the incident and have already been transferred with their families.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee told reporters that he was monitoring the situation very closely and He asked the population for prayers for the injured.

The Austin-East High School is an institution with specialized courses in the performing arts.

This shooting is part of a string of incidents across the United States that erupted with particular intensity in March. Events in Atlanta, Colorado and California have filled mourning and have highlighted the importance of regulating firearms.

So far this year they have registered 11,424 deaths from gun actions in the United States, including 132 shootings.

President Joe biden had advanced during his campaign that he would take important actions in the fight against the use of firearms, such as tightening the review of the history of who can buy legally, as well as pushing the ban on the sale of assault equipment and fight against so-called “ghost weapons”, those that are trafficked in parts.

Last Thursday, the president hardened actions against gun violence.