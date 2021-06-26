One dead and four injured, leaves fireworks explosion in Tultepec

TULTEPEC, State of Mexico

One dead and four injured is the balance left by the explosion inside an address where stored pyrotechnics, on Pensamientos street, in the Santa Rita neighborhood, Tultepec municipality, reported the General Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Mexico.

It may interest you: Clandestinos, 50% of pyrotechnics workshops in Tultepec

Reports from Control, Command, Communication, Computing and Quality Center (C5) indicate that the deceased person is a woman of approximately 56 years of age, while the injured persons, three women and one man, were transferred to the Zumpango Regional High Specialty Hospital (HRAEZ).

According to the Ministry of Health, one of the injured, 34 years old, had first and second degree burns in 20 percent of her body.

While the male of approximately 54 years of age, presents first and second degree burns in 18 percent of the body, specifically in both hands, face and back.

Another 20-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with burns to 40 percent of her body. Finally, a 55-year-old woman has first- and second-degree burns on 60 percent of her body.

At the scene of the events, elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Tultepec, of the Municipal Police, Civil Protection and Security Secretariat of the State of Mexico, as well as the State Attorney General’s Office.

* brc