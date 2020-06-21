MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, USA (AP) – One man died and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Minneapolis, local police said early Sunday morning.

Police first reported ten people hospitalized with « wounds of varying severity, » but revised the figures in a tweet shortly after 3 a.m.

At 4 a.m., no one was detained in connection with the shootings, according to a police press release stating that, according to preliminary investigations, « individuals on foot » began the shooting at around 00:30 and later they fled the place.

In a previous tweet, police had asked people to avoid the Uptown Minneapolis area, without elaborating. The address indicated was that of a shopping district, near the Landmark’s Upton Theater and several bars and restaurants.

The state began allowing the reopening of bars and restaurants with limited service on June 1, after six weeks of closings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Images shared on social media showed gunshot windows in the theater and another facade.

A video uploaded live to Facebook showed the scene after the shooting. Screams were heard and small groups of people were seen, some leaning over victims on the floor before several police officers arrived by bicycle to attend to them. Blood stains were seen on the floor after the victims were transferred to local hospitals.

The location was about 5 kilometers (3 miles) west of the commercial and residential area of ​​Minneapolis affected by the riots following the death on May 25 of George Floyd, who died after his arrest at the hands of city police.

Floyd’s death has triggered an initiative to reform the Minneapolis Police. Most councilors voted to dismantle the department, which many community activists dismiss as brutal and racist. That has sparked a backlash against people questioning how citizens will be protected from violent crime. Even the most aggressive advocates of change have admitted that it would be a month-long process and are unsure what the end result would be.

Calls and an email sent to the Minneapolis police asking for more information received no response at first. No further details were immediately available.

All of the injured were adults, according to the police statement. The Hennepin County Coroner’s Office was scheduled to release the identity of the fatality.