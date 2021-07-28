One day! VLA’s pleasure to win Hoy did not last long, they say | Instagram

“A dream”, this is how the Villain of the Shows, Alex Kaffie, described the way in which Venga la Alegría exceeded the Hoy Program in rating, as the journalist stressed that it was only one day that the morning TV star liked it Aztec.

It was Kaffie himself who made the news that “what seemed impossible” had happened viral, by sharing that VLA he had outscored Hoy by .3 in audience. The morning of Televisa it had obtained 3 rating points, while that of TV Azteca had obtained 3.3.

At the news, the drivers of Come the joy, like Laura G, they did not take long to celebrate the news on social networks. The former host of Sabadazzo on Televisa shared that this result had been thanks to everyone’s work.

The rise in VLA’s audience was awarded to its current reality show, I want to sing, which has featured hosts and some famous guests to stand on stage to perform some songs.

However, apparently with the start of Los Chiquillos en Hoy, the Hoy Program quickly resumed the leadership of the morning, leaving Venga La Alegría fighting to overcome it.

All this comes in the midst of hints between the hosts of both television programs, because recently Galilea Montijo when presenting Los Chiquillos in Hoy indicated, “if they don’t copy us,” ensuring that Venga La Alegría is following in the footsteps of the program produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria in search of the audience.

However, El Capi Pérez could not remain silent and in the middle of the program in his character as Margarita Mackenzie, he shared that the audience for his program had increased thanks to the fact that the competition made it worse and they did it better.