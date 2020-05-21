One of the things ‘Rick and Morty’ fans hate the most It is the long period of time that they have to wait between each season and to top it off, when the new chapters arrive, these are interrupted, since it was decided to premiere the first five first and after another pause, the remaining five and to end this, the series would release a chapter a month.

Although at first this might sound bad, the truth is that it would be a good option, since we would not have to wait almost a year to see new episodes, but rather uninterruptedly, Every month without fail we would have a new episode of ‘Rick and Morty’.

This revolutionary idea was proposed by the co-creator of the series, Justin Roiland, who in an interview with the site / Film, assured that this is the best way for the series to last a whole year And fans do not have to wait too long between one season and another, since session 5 does not yet have a release date, so they seek to end this problem.

“I’ve been saying that we should release an episode every month, just make it big. I like the idea of ​​thinking outside the box about how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the program is alive all year and so you buy us all the time we need to make them as good as they should be. I’m not saying that will happen, but I have mentioned it in the past. That gets to the point where I have no idea what the plan for the fifth season is. I am sure that whatever it is, it will be the right decision, ”explained Roiland.

This way fans would be guaranteed a new episode every month. and the creators would have enough time to make a new one, sadly with the pandemic, the fifth season will take longer to come. “I think it depends largely on how quickly the episodes can occur. I know that the fifth season is mainly in the can. They’ll still be back to work when the animatics come back, so that can extend the process. I think if they have all ten full episodes, they will release them without division, but honestly, I have no idea, “said Roiland.

To follow the proposal of the co-creator of the series, ‘Rick and Morty ‘would release one episode a month, something that does not sound too bad, since many times you have to wait more than a year to enjoy ten chapters, which are released weekly, so it would be better to have one a month. What format would you like?