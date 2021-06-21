ONE Championship signs TUF China winner Zhang Lipeng

Credit: MMA Junkie

A former winner of The Ultimate Fighter is directed to ONE Championship.

The Asian promotion announced on Sunday the signing of the 31-year-old Chinese welterweight, Zhang Lipeng.

Lipeng, who owns a professional-level record of 30 – 11 – 2, made his mark nearly a decade ago by winning the Chinese version of YOU F.

However, his passage through the UFC It was short-lived as he was released from his contract by stacking a 2-2 record.

Zhang’s debut in ONE is expected to be scheduled soon.

