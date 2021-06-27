ONE Championship signs kickboxer Qui Jianliang

ONE Championship He has added an elite kickboxer to his Bantamweight division.

The Asian promotion has announced the signing of Qui Jianliang, a 31-year-old Chinese fighter who is currently goes through a streak of fourteen wins in a row, five of them before the limit.

Notice

Jianliang (51-7 in kickboxing) has also competed professionally in MMA and boxing.

According to Combat Press records, he is the number one featherweight in the world.

There is currently no estimated date for his debut on ONE stringing.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement