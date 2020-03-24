ONE Championship signs Herbert Batista

ONE Championship continues to add talent to its Lightweight division.

Thanks to a report by Globo Esporte corroborated by MMA Fighting, it has been known that Herbert Batista has signed with the Asian promotion.

The 29-year-old Brazilian holds a professional record of 15 – 2 – (1).

Batista told MMA Fighting that he signed a four-fight contract with the organization and that his debut will be set once the coronavirus situation clears up.

Like many other MMA promotions around the world, ONE FC had to postpone its March and April events due to the alarming spread of the virus that has half the planet in quarantine.

A native of Manaus, Batista is on a streak of ten straight wins, eight of them by completion.