ONE Championship Signs Former Turner Chairman David Levy

ONE Championship It has carried out an important acquisition for what will be its expansion in the North American market.

Through a press release, the Asian organization announced that it has assigned David levy to its board of directors.

Levy spent thirty years at Turner Broadcasting, Inc, where he also served as president for half a decade.

“David is an industry pioneer who helped redefine the way millions of people enjoy sports and entertainment programming,” commented ONE President, Chatri Sityodtong, in the statement. “With his history of working with the world’s largest sports leagues putting together packages that create value for broadcast partners, corporate sponsors, athletes and fans, David is a perfect addition to our board. We look forward to working with David as we accelerate our strategy of bringing our popular martial art to the United States and other territories.

In addition to taking over the presence at Turner, Levy is responsible for generating $ 9 billion in revenue for the company and, among many other things, managing the acquisition of broadcast rights to UEFA tournaments that are now consumed under demand on the B / R Live platform.

Levy is currently president of the sports firm he recently founded, Back Nine Ventures, LLC.

ONE’s expansion in the United States began in the middle of the year with ONE on TNT, a series of events broadcast between April 7 and 28.

