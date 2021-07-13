One Championship presents the Best of 2021 special:

Before the announcement of the next One Championship card, the Asian organization will broadcast tonight Best of 2021, starting at 23 pm ET on Bleacher Report for fans residing in the USA.

The special can be seen through the following link: https://br.app.link/bestofone21

Notice

This will be a way to celebrate the great action seen in the first half of 2021, with big fights as it was Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson, new champions, high-profile talent signings for the divisions of Muay Thai, MMA and Grappling, as well as the surprises of the year that occurred within the Asian ring.

Fans will have the chance to enter to win a prize for $ 150 in merchandise from the official store of ONE. To participate in the course you have to enter through this Link.

The organization had a great debut in the USA, after entering into a transmission contract with the channel TNT. Which broadcast a series of live events on Prime Schedule, obtaining acceptable numbers within the broadcast hours.

