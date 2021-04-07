ONE CHAMPIONSHIP, MORAES VS JOHNSON, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU AND MEXICO, TODAY APRIL 07, 2021

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, card and where to see live ONE Championship, Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson, for the flyweight title, the undercard will take place in Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, the Wednesday, April 7.

It’s finally time for you Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson face off in one of the greatest mixed martial arts battles in history.

Moraes from Brazil will put its world titlel ONE flyweight en the line against the GOAT live on US television in primetime on “ ONE on TNT I ”this Wednesday, April 7.

Fans have imagined this battle ever since the American legend put pen to paper with the world’s largest martial arts organization. Now, it is closed and loaded, with the World Champion and the challenger eager to get started.

Before Moraes and Johnson Fight for the gold, we analyze four keys to victory in this colossal clash.

Main card (TNT at 10 pm ET)

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson

Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Danial Williams (Muay Thai)

Preliminaries (BR application at 8:30 pm ET)

Tyler McGuire vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Chingiz Allazov vs. Enriko Kehl (kickboxing)

Oumar Kane vs. Patrick Schmid

DATE:

APRIL 07, 2021

SCHEDULE:

Mexico: 19:30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 20:30 pm

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 22:30 pm

STADIUM:

Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore

HERE YOU CAN SEE IT LIVE

