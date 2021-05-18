ONE Championship: Empower: Rita Phogat is out of the 105-pound Grand Prix

Rita phogat has been withdrawn from the 105-pound Grand Prix that will start on the first card in the history of ONE Championship in having an entirely female presence.

Phogat was going to make his sixth professional appearance at the ONE Championship: Empower facing in the quarterfinals of the tournament Meng Bo (16 – 5), but after his controversial split decision loss to Bi Nguyen in the ONE Championship: Dangal On Saturday, the 27-year-old Indian fighter was sidelined from the card.

The change was announced right at the conclusion of the event.

The ONE Championship: Empower will be headlined by a fight valid for the Strawweight division between the defending champion of the division, Xion Jingjan, and the challenger Michelle Nicolini.

The event is scheduled for Saturday May 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

