ONE Championship: Dangal: Tawanchai knocks out Sean Clancy with a brutal kick in the third round

Tawanchai PK Saenchai Muaythaigym defended his place in the top 5 of the Bantamweight rankings with a spectacular third round KO victory over the Irishman Sean Clancy.

Tawanchai, who had not won by KO since March 2019, reaches three victories in a row, first inside ONE’s cage.

Clancy, a former WBC Lightweight Champion, suffers his second knockdown with the Asian promotion. The Cork-born kickboxer had debuted with a unanimous decision loss to Pongsiri PK Saenchai Muaythaigym.

