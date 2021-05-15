ONE Championship: Dangal: Bi Nguyen unbeaten Ritu Phogat with questionable split decision

Bi nguyen will live to see another day in ONE Championship.

The representative of Jackson Wink MMA escaped what seemed like a fourth loss in a row by overcoming by split decision Ritu phogat.

As expected, Phogat, a decorated 27-year-old fighter, had no problem bringing the action down to the canvas, where she kept a grip on a Nguyen who found her best moments connecting during takedown attempts.

Obviously 2-0 heading into the final round, the 31-year-old Nguyen got some grit in the last five minutes of the fight, which, under the eyes of two judges, were essential for him to get his first win since April 2019 .

Nguyen, who came on the card on a 0 – 3 streak, levels his professional record to 6 – 6.

The Californian did not win since knocking out Dwi Ani Retno Wulan in the ONE Championship – Roots of Honor.

After this result Hogat will not arrive undefeated at the 105 pound Grand Prix that will take place ONE Championship: Empowered next May 28.

The Bali-born fighter will face Meng Bo in the first bracket of the quarterfinals.

