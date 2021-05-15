ONE Championship: Dangal: Ayaka Miura submits Rayane Bastos in the first round with Americana

Ayaka miura He did not leave hard that he belongs to the top 5 of the 115 pounds of ONE Championship.

In the second commitment of the ONE Championship: Dangal, the Japanese, number four in the Atom Weight ranking, achieved her sixth victory by submission (via Americana), finishing the Brazilian in the first round Rayane Bastos.

Miura, who had just lost by TKO in the third round to Jennifer Tao in the ONE Championship – King of the Jungle, improves his record with promotion to 4 – 1.

Rayane, representative of the Pit Bull Top Team, this is his first loss as a professional.

The ex-fighter of Jungle fight had debuted with a submission win in the first round against Sovannahry Em in the ONE Championship – Mark of Greatness.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.