ONE Championship: Dangal: Arjan Bhullar dethrones a timid Brandon Vera and is crowned Heavyweight Champion

Arjan bhullar he kept his word and not only became the first Hindu champion in professional MMA, but he did so by finishing Brandon vera, the only monarch who had ever had the Full Weights division of ONE Championship.

In the stellar of the ONE Championship: DangalBhullar kicked off the action by pressuring Vera, who struggled dealing with the ex-UFC fighter’s varied offense.

In the second round, Bhullar felt the 43-year-old veteran with a forehand overhand and then carried him to the canvas at the foot of the fence to finish at ground and pound point.

With this TKO, Bhullar raises his record with the organization to 2 – 0. The Canadian-born fighter had debuted with a unanimous decision win over the former title challenger, Mauro cerilli.

Vera, who had not competed for a year and a half, suffers her second straight fall after losing by TKO to the former Semi-Complete champion, Aung la nsang.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.