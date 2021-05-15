ONE Championship: Dangal: A repetitive but effective Gurdashan Mangat far surpasses Roshan Mainam

India started its participation in the ONE Championship: Dangal.

Gurdasham Mangat, who also shares Canadian nationality, was completely superior in the department of striking a Roshan Mainan to reach his third promotional win.

Throughout the three rounds of the fight, the Canadian worked the whole body of Mainan with repetitive combinations that arose effect.

The contest ended up reaching the decision of the judges, who handed the fight to Mangat by unanimous decision.

Thus, the 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu product improves his professional record to 16 – 4.

For Mainan this defeat ends his undefeated inside the ONE cage.

The member of Evolve MMA he hit the card with a 3-0 record, all submission wins.

