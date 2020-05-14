Since her beginnings in television acting, Geraldine Zivic has been through all kinds of characters, many times as a villain and on other occasions as co-stars of soap operas on the national small screen, but none with the characteristics of Rosario Márquez.

This is her character in the Canal Caracol series, ‘La Venganza de Analía’, wife of one of the protagonists, Guillermo León Mejía, that as it progresses, it will gain presence in this story about politics, corruption and revenge.

A story recorded in its entirety last year and that currently leads telehearing in the country in these times of pandemic, which caused the recording of its next television project to be postponed, but that he has taken advantage of to dedicate himself more to his family and his own online venture, where he has been working for six years.

Rosario’s nuances

How has the job of interpreting Rosario Márquez been?

She is a key character in the story and every day she will be more, for all the things that are happening and everything that she already knows. It is a project that I loved from the production, the director and a wonderful cast. Rosario is a wonderful character, different from the things she had done.

Between social appearances?

They are one of those relationships that are sustained before society. In the first chapters they still saw some union, but the break was the children and their situation in front of them is what Rosario does not forgive her husband.

How was the construction of that character?

Sometimes one makes the mistake of dividing the characters between good and bad, as the first way to approach them, but simply the characters are and so is Rosario. She is a mom who loves a lot, who overprotects her children, but at the same time she is also a carefree mom.

Difficult to play such a character?

If it was difficult at a given time due to the same nuances of the character, where you start to think about when to justify it or not. One as an actress is always asking questions about the character, but the most important thing is, one understands that the character is like that, and it is irrelevant to think about what I, as a person, would have done in my character’s shoes. to the character of oneself, you have to bet on what is written and the possibilities offered by its interpretation.

Impact on TV

How has the viewers reaction to this character been?

They like. It generates controversy and has had some comments about how the actions of her children are a consequence of Rosario’s actions, between her disappearance as a mother in early childhood and then becoming overprotective.

A fictional series, but that touches current issues in the world of politics?

I think that we fell for pearls to touch this super current topic that was not touched for a long time and was necessary, and to quit drug trafficking. There are many things to tell, different topics to deal with, not only narcos and others.

How much did your plans for this year with your quarantine change?

I started a series in May, with a pre-production from March, which was postponed and we don’t know until when. My husband had a movie just when social isolation began and that was all there was to it. On the other hand, we are entrepreneurs and we have had our business for six years and we do it totally online, which has been good for us with all the zoom meetings and we have been able to optimize our time.