one billion marine animals killed by the heat wave

07/11/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The tremendous heat wave recorded a few days ago in Canada left more than 500 dead. It was the most serious consequence, but not the only one. Other living beings have also suffered the effect of extremely high temperatures, up to 50ºC, never seen before in those latitudes and related by experts to human-caused climate change. Now the effects on ecosystems are beginning to be known. Forest fires, floods & mldr; Only on the Pacific coast, the first estimates indicate that a billion marine animals could have died. An ecological disaster.

Mussels, shells, clams and other small animals have not been able to “hell & rdquor; unleashed in Canada, according to the marine biologist Christopher Harley, from the University of British Columbia, to the British newspaper “The Guardian & rdquor ;.

The expert assures that a simple glance at the Vancouver beach is enough to realize the “devastation& rdquor; that the heat wave has caused in the marine fauna, not used to the extreme temperatures in those latitudes.

After visiting the area, Harley stated: “The shore does not usually creak when you walk on it. But there were so many empty mussel shells everywhere that you couldn’t help stepping on dead animals while walking & rdquor ;.

“A visceral and overwhelming experience”

The marine biologist was struck by the smell of rotten mussels. They had been cooked with the heat. Literally. They were “cooked & rdquor; from abnormally hot water. And other animals, such as conches, starfish or clams, rot in the shallow waters. “It was a visceral and overwhelming experience,” Harley told “The Guardian”.

The heat wave was also noticed in the sea: together with a student, the researcher recorded temperatures above 50ºC in coastal waters with the help of infrared cameras. “It was so hot that we collected data for a while and then we retired in the shade and ate frozen grapes,” Harley said. “But, of course, mussels, starfish and clams don’t have that option,” he lamented.

Although mussels resist up to 30ºC, and barnacles even up to 40ºC for a few hours, but when those temperatures are exceeded, the conditions become for these animals “insurmountable”.

Apart from the immediate loss of biodiversity, the effects of the massive death of shellfish will affect the entire coastal ecosystem and water quality, since species such as mussels and clams help filter seawater, keeping it clear and clean enough that sunlight reaches the seaweed beds while creating habitats for other species, Harley said.

“One square meter of mussel bed could hold several dozen or even a hundred species& rdquor ;, the biologist told the British newspaper. He added that the way the mussels live, closely packed together, reveals the extent of the loss. “There can be thousands (of mussels) in an area the size of a stove. And there are hundreds of miles of rocky beach that are welcoming to this species. Every time the scale increases, the numbers get bigger and bigger. And that’s just the mussels. Much more marine life would have died, ”Harley added.

The enormous regenerative capacity of the species could allow mussels to repopulate the area in about two years, but there are other species, such as clams and starfish, whose recovery will take much longer, since their life expectancy It is several decades old and they reproduce more slowly.

Harley also received information from colleagues about the deaths of sea anemones, rockfish and oysters. And there could be still many more dead specimens of these and other species to be discovered.

Extreme heat waves will become more and more frequent

The worst of the case is that scientists have already warned that this area of ​​British Columbia, the epicenter of this latest episode, must “get used to it & rdquor; to this “new reality: sudden and sustained extreme heat waves are very likely to become more and more frequent due to climate change.

In fact, meteorologists expect another heat wave in western Canada and the United States within days. “Many species will not be able to keep up with the pace of change. Ecosystems are going to change in ways that are really difficult to predict. We don’t know where the tipping points are & rdquor ;, Harley alerted “The Guardian & rdquor ;.

Last week’s heat wave, which also affected the northwestern United States, caused Canada to have a consecutive day of this weather episode, in which the municipality of Lytton, where 46.6 and 47 had been recorded in the previous days , degrees Celsius.

Before recording these highs, the highest temperature recorded in the country had been 45 degrees Celsius marked in 1937 in Midale, in the province of Saskatchewan. From Friday June 25 to Tuesday 29, the Vancouver Police received notifications of more than 65 sudden deaths. Only on Tuesday there were twenty deaths due to the effect of heat.

Scientists are clear that the heat wave is a consequence of human actions. “The chances of this happening naturally are once every tens of thousands of years. In today’s climate, an extremely hot June is common and likely to occur twice in three decades, & rdquor; said Nikos Christidis, a climate scientist at the UK’s Met Office.

Article on the latest heat wave in North America: https://www.worldweatherattribution.org/western-north-american-extreme-heat-virtually-impossible-without-human-caused-climate-change/

