ONE: Battleground: Leandro Ataides hopes to knock out Aung La Nsang and earn a starting shot

Leandro Atides is clear that if he wants a shot at the Middleweight belt of ONE Championship, then he must knock out the former champion of the category.

The Brazilian, who faces the biggest fight of his career when he meets Aung la nsang in the co-star of the ONE: Battleground this Friday, has recognized the importance of measuring a fighter with the path of the born in Burma.

“For me it is very exciting because I was supposed to face it three years ago, and now it is time again,” Atides said during an interview with the portal of ONE. “Even though it’s not a title fight, I’m excited to fight him. He is an icon of his country and of MMA.

Ataides, 5 – 4 under the ONE banner, is seen winning in the second round with what would be his fifth promotional finish.

“I think I can win in the second round,” he said. That’s my goal. I want to finish the fight. I know it will be difficult to exchange with him. I’ve never seen him get knocked out by someone. Maybe this will be my chance to knock him out.

Both Nsang and Ataides come from losing on the judges’ cards to the current double champion of the organization, Ridder’s Reiner.

The ONE: Battleground will take place from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

