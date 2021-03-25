One arrested in Southwest Miami-Dade shooting

March 25, 2021

0

Miami-Dade police detained a man for possibly being involved in a shooting and chase Thursday morning south of the city.

According to authorities, the arrest occurred near the intersection of 157 avenue and 136 street in southwest Miami-Dade, around 9:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired at a restaurant located near 10201 Hammocks Boulevard. , near Felix Varela Senior High School.

So far, the police have not released any additional information about the shooting or possible victims.

However, they closed 120th avenue in the southwest to the south to 136th street.

0