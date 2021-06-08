One arrested for the intentional hitting of a Muslim family that left four dead in Canada

The Canadian Police are investigating the accident. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly running over a Muslim family on Sunday night, killing four people and seriously injuring a fifth, Canadian police reported Monday. The events took place in the Canadian city of London, located in the province of Ontario.

The police spokesman, Inspector Paul Waight, has identified the detainee as Nathaniel Veltman and has indicated that the authorities are considering charging him with terrorism. “There is evidence that it was planned, a premeditated act, and that the family was targeted because they were Muslims,” ​​Waight said.

For his part, London Police Chief Steve Williams stressed that the authorities believe that “the victims were attacked for their Islamic faith.” Police have also added that there is no information that Veltman was associated with any anti-Muslim group and noted that he has had “interactions” with the security forces.

The attack occurred on Sunday night in London, a town of almost 500,000 people located about 200 kilometers southwest of Toronto. Veltman’s vehicle, a pickup truck, struck the family around 8:40 p.m. local time (00:40 GMT Monday) as the five family members waited on the sidewalk at a road intersection in north-west London. After running over the family at high speed, the vehicle continued without stopping.

The impact caused the death of a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old teenager. A 9-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries. Police have not identified the victims. The city’s mayor, Ed Holder, has called the attack & ldqu …

