Cosentino Group Industrial Park, in Cantoria (Almería)

Onda Cero Andalucía will broadcast this Tuesday 2 from 7:00 p.m. a special edition of the ‘Andalusia capital’ program, in which the plans of leading companies in the region for the economic revival will be known in the marathon format.

SEVILLA, 1 (EUROPA PRESS)

Under the slogan ‘Onda Cero builds a future for Andalusia’, the program will be presented by journalist Diego García Cabello, regular host of the ‘Andalusia capital’ space, dedicated to the Andalusian economy and companies in this chain for ten years, as he recalls the radio station in a press release.

The program will feature interviews with representatives of the companies Campo Rico, Cosentino, Caja Rural del Sur, Garántia, Universidad Loyola Andalucía, Grupo Renault, Endesa, Coca Cola, Grupo MPE and Grupo Vithas, all of them belonging to “key productive sectors” of Andalusia, such as agrifood, industrial, financial, electrical, educational, leisure and hospitality, prevention of occupational risks and health.

In addition, the program will feature testimonies and messages from prominent representatives of the economic and business sphere, such as the president of the Andalusian Confederation of Companies (CEA), Javier González de Lara; the Minister of Economy, Knowledge, Business and University of the Junta de Andalucía, Rogelio Velasco; the one of Property, Industry and Energy, Juan Bravo; the president of the National Federation of Associations of Autonomous Workers (ATA), Lorenzo Amor;

the general secretary of the Union of Professionals and Autonomous Workers (UPTA) in Andalusia, Inés Mazuela; and the general secretary of UGT in the region, Carmen Castilla, among others.

Onda Cero highlights that with this special program it is involved with the recovery of the economy in the autonomous community, which is part of the national initiative of the chain ‘We build the future with you’ to generate reflection and debate, and contribute innovative ideas for economic revitalization, as well as to analyze the reality of the main economic sectors that operate at regional and provincial level, just as the ‘Andalusia capital’ program has been doing for ten years, “the most veteran space in Andalusian radio dedicated to economy and business “.