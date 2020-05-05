Marcelo Escudero, historical player of River and current DT of the fifth division, spoke with TNT Sports through Live on Instagram and told details of his relationship with Marcelo Gallardo, with whom he shared the campus and today they have to work together at the Millionaire.

“I am very proud that Marcelo Gallardo called me. I have known him since he was 18, it is not that we have meetings every day, but we see each other and it is the treatment as when we were partners. We have a barbaric relationship, because despite not seeing each other much, the affection is mutual. It is important for us to be in the club, more than anything because of how you feel about football, “said the former player.

As for the work in the lower ones, he added: “There are some line drops, but we are free to play as we want. You already know the history of the club, there are things that do not need to be told. One already knows how River plays and our mirror is the first team“

Before assuming as DT of the inferiors of River, Escudero was Ramón Díaz’s assistant in 2014: “When we left River with Ramón, I thought it would be difficult for the one who grabbed because Ramón was the winner. And when I found out it was Marcelo, I called him on the phone, because if he wanted to know something about a player, he was available”

“We talked for a while, he thanked me. After five or six years at the club, you can tell he knows what he’s doing. He showed me that luck doesn’t exist, because he lives for this and he prepared himself a lot to direct River. The results of the constant work are clear, “he added.

Finally, he recalled an anecdote that he lived with Gallardo when they were players: “We almost clung to pineapples with Marcelo, I put a strong nose in it and he got angry. We were all nagging. It was after a trip to Caracas that we had a bad, bad time, ha, “he closed.

