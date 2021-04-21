Once upon a time there was an Audi A7 that lost one of its doors

During these days the Shanghai Hall in China. In addition to many cars oriented to the Chinese market that we will not analyze in Diariomotor, there have been important novelties such as the Ford Evos, the Audi A6 e-tron concept or the Mercedes EQB. However, sometimes we like to emphasize cars reserved for other markets. Cars like him Audi A7 L, a long wheelbase version of the Audi A7 Sportback. On this occasion, in addition to a longer battle, the Audi A7 has lost one of its doors. It is a most peculiar car, and we want to show you.

Why are long wheelbase cars so popular in the Chinese market? First of all, because of the horrible density of road traffic in big cities – there are dozens of cities with more than a million inhabitants. This traffic makes many people give up driving, and hire private drivers, a figure much more common than in Europe. It is these same people – not necessarily wealthy – who travel in the back of the car, working or relaxing before or after starting their workday.

As a general rule, “stretched” cars on the Chinese market tend to be aesthetically difficult. To put it mildly.

The long-wheelbase market makes perfect sense in relatively affordable cars, like a Peugeot 508 or even a Mercedes C-Class, but we even have long-wheelbase versions of compact cars like the Audi Q2. In truth, that long wheelbase is much more profitable in large cars, cars the size of the Audi A7. As for the Audi A7 Sportback, it is a five-door car, a sports saloon with a low roof drop. A car that stretched out could result in a strange and disproportionate machine.

Therefore, Audi has decided to amputate the fifth door of the A7 and remove the Sportback surname. The result is the Audi A7 L, a car of 5.07 meters in length and four doors. A car with a more sporty and slimmer design than a short wheelbase Audi A8, which is only 10 cm ahead of it. From the Audi A7 Sportback we know it retains an aggressive front and fantastic rear optics. Despite the enormous size of the tailgate, Audi has managed to create a proportionate three-volume with great aesthetic taste. A desirable car.

It will only be sold in China and will be manufactured locally by SAIC-Volkswagen in Shanghai.

His driving position is identical to that of the Audi A7 Sportback that we already know, the differences being the more space available in the rear seats, thanks to a 3,026 mm wheelbase, almost 10 cm longer. The version that you have on the screen is the First Edition, limited to 1,000 units and loaded with equipment. Without going any further, it will have air suspension, four steering wheels and the 335 hp 3.0 V6 TFSI engine, associated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, a dual-clutch S tronic transmission and a quattro all-wheel drive system.

In the future, Audi will also sell this Audi A7 L with simpler mechanics, a two-liter four-cylinder.